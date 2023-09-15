Wipro Unveils New Office In Jefferson City 

Wipro’s Jefferson city office: IT giant Wipro on Friday opened its new office in Jefferson City, Missouri. The 75,000-square-foot office will function as the main support center for some of Wipro’s biggest clients, specifically in the healthcare and government sectors, the company said in a statement.

“I’m delighted that Wipro has chosen Jefferson City as its base in Missouri. The opening of this new workspace will boost the local economy as well as attract new talent to the region. Job creation is something I am passionate about and I’m proud to have Wipro’s support for our Jobs for America’s Graduates programme,” said Teresa Parson, First Lady of the state & Co-Chair of JAG, Missouri.

The state-of-the-art office also houses a healthcare solutions innovation lab, dedicated to pioneering digital-first solutions tailored for Medicaid and Medicare programmes. Harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and cloud computing, these solutions are designed to elevate user experiences and optimise value delivery to citizens, the statement added.

Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer, Americas 1, Wipro Limited, said, “We’re delighted to open this brand-new facility in Jefferson City and celebrate our partnership with JAG. This working space highlights our commitment to all our clients in the area as well as our efforts in creating local jobs.”

The official inauguration event, celebrating the partnership between JAG and Wipro, occurred on Thursday, September 14. The JAG programme is dedicated to assisting high school graduates in securing employment opportunities that can evolve into promising careers.

The stocks of Wipro settled 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 441.10 per share when the market closed today, September 15, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).