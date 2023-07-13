Wipro’s Net Profit Rises 12% To Rs 2,870 Crore On Deal Wins In June Quarter

IT services provider Wipro reported an 11.9 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by its deal pipeline. The Bengaluru-based company's net profit rose to Rs 2,870 crore for the quarter ended June 30 against Rs 2,564 crore, a year ago.

Its revenue from operations however declined 1.5 per cent to Rs 22,810 crore compared with Rs 21,528.6 crore during the same quarter last year.

Wipro's revenue from IT services segment increased to $2,778.5 million, an increase of 0.8 per cent.

During the quarter company received orders worth $3.7 billion and booked large deals worth $1.2 billion, up 9 per cent annually.

Wipro has guided for revenue from IT services to be in range of $2,722 million to $2,805 million translating into sequential guidance of -2.0 per cent to 1.0 per cent in constant currency terms.

“Wipro’s first quarter results come with a strong backbone of large deal bookings, robust client additions, and resilient margins,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director.

“Despite a gradual reduction in clients’ discretionary spending, we maintained new business momentum. We earned our clients’ trust with strong delivery, innovation, and expanded services that strengthen our long-term businesses, and help capture market share. The launch of Wipro ai360 and the USD 1 billion investment solidifies Wipro’s position as a leading transformation partner that delivers the results and innovation our clients need to future-proof their businesses,” Delaporte added.

During the quarter A Fortune 100 global healthcare payer extended its partnership with Wipro for a multiyear deal, consolidating and transforming their contact centre operations.

“Our ongoing focus on operational improvement has ensured that margin remains steady even in a softening revenue environment. Our operating margin for the first quarter was 16 per cent an expansion of 112 basis point YoY. We generated strong operating cash flows at 130 per cent of our net income for the Quarter. EPS for the quarter grew by 11.5% YoY,” said Wipro’s CFO Jatin Dalal.

Wipro shares ended 0.7 per cent higher at Rs 394.35 ahead of its earnings announcement.

