With Jettwings, Northeast Gets New Airline As Region's Aviation Sector Gets Ready To Soar

Why you're reading this: The north east, which has seen significant development in airport infrastructure in the last nine years, is all set to get a new airline. Jettwings Airways, a Guwahati-based airline, has received No Objection Certificate (NOC) to operate scheduled commuter air transport services in the region. Jettwings will start operations in seven states of the north east and eastern regions in the month of October. The airline plans to offer regional connectivity to passengers under the UDAN Scheme to a number of destinations in the northeast .

3 things you need to know:

Jettwings Airways, a Guwahati-based airline, has received permission to operate flights in the northeast.

The airline will move flights in seven states of the northeast.

Jettwings is in the process of completing all regulatory approvals and AOC from the DGCA.

A new airline for the northeast

Jettwings Airlines is the newest airline to enter the market in the northeastern region. This comes at a time when the northeast is investing a large chunk of its resources into developing the region's airline infrastructure. The region has allocated a sum of Rs 12,447 crore to the aviation sector. Jettwings Airlines is expected to start operations in October.

Jettwings will be attempting to make space for itself in the premium economy airline segment, company officials said. The airline has also decided to ensure that its financial health remains strong and it does not meet the same fate as other airlines which have not been able to sustain operations in the region.

What the Jettwings chairman said:

After Jettwings got approvals to operate airlines in the northeast, Jettwings chairman Sanjive Narain told Republic that the company is thankful to the government for giving the aviation sector in the northeast a boost. "Our operations are first starting in the northeast, and then we will expand to other states," the Jettwings chairman said.

"We know our future is secure because the segment we have targeted is premium economy and business and no big players are right now not in this segment in north east. This doesnt mean we will not be budget friendly, we have economy also and in future we will abide by what is market demand."

Asked how he feels about airlines that could not make it in the region, Narain said, "I don't want to comment on airlines which couldn't survive. Our future plans are in accordance with the government scheme UDAAN. We are waiting to get enrolled in it now." "I know the airfares are skyrocketing but right now there seems to be no solution. The government will have to intervene and come up with a plan for it. We, in the aviation sector, have to follow government guidelines," the Jettwings chairman added.

Rooted in the northeast

Speaking to Republic about his plans for the company, Jettwings Airlines co-founder and CEO Sanjay Aditya Singh said, "We are thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for providing us the initial NOC and we will be working closely with DGCA to complete our readiness and formalities for schedule commuter airlines operations."

"We strongly believe and commit to becoming a reliable and sustainable airline with its roots deeply entrendched in northeast India, connecting unique and imporatant destinations. An airline born in the northeast, with the sense of doing business in India was much needed and Jettwings Airways shall strive to achieve the same in the next few months."

Talking about what the company sees in its immediate future, the Jettwings CEO said that while the company is well funded and adequately capitalised to start and sustain operations, it believes in offering a differentiated product to communities that require options for safe and comfortable travel. By providing premium economy services, Jettwings Airways intends to add options to travellers looking for travel to and from the northeast, Sanjay Aditya Singh said.