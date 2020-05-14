Salon Employees In Gujarat Don Full-length PPEs; Give Haircuts To Mask-wearing Customers

In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus infection, workers at a salon in Nadiad, Gujarat, were seen taking precautions while giving haircuts to the customers, by wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. The customers at the salon were also seen taking necessary precautions by wearing face masks. Social distancing is also being strictly followed inside the salon. This is despite salons not being allowed to remain open at this point in time.

"We are taking all precautions prescribed by the government to ensure that workers and customers do not contract COVID-19," said Vishal Limbachiya, a salon owner.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is most important in preventing transmission of the coronavirus not only in treatment centres but also in various activities, e.g. cleaning, waste management and safe burials, and community care related to the outbreak.

COVID-19 cases in India

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India reached 78,003 as of Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 49,219 active cases, 26,234 cured/discharged patients, and 2,549 deaths. As India is currently under the third lockdown phase that will end by May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the fourth phase of lockdown will be based on states' suggestions and the details about the same will be declared soon.

(With ANI inputs)