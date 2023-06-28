World Bank, Assam Govt Launch Agri Fund; Is Agribusiness A Viable Option For Investors?

World Bank is collaborating with Assam to establish a Rs 250 crore agri fund for small and medium-scale enterprises. With a corpus of Rs 250 crore, Assam Agribusiness Investment Fund (AAIF) is a sector-specific fund, focusing on boosting agricultural productivity and employment generation in the state. It will mainly invest in small and medium enterprises engaged in agribusiness and allied sectors to achieve accelerated growth.

Earlier this month, in a review meeting of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Finance Minister Sitharaman advised the agri-finance institution to work towards efficiency and asked NABARD to encourage farmers to shift towards more remunerative but less water-guzzling crops, especially millets, pulses and oilseeds.

There are several startups around the agriculture domain in India, such as Growpital, DeHaat, Ninjacart and BharatAgri among others. This signals that agricultural investment may capture the attention of investors as a promising opportunity in the ever-evolving investment landscape. As the global population continues to grow, and is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, the demand for food will escalate, analysts said. This surge in demand has sparked interest in agricultural investments as a means to sustainably produce more food and meet the needs of a growing population.

Can agribusiness be a good investment option?

"Agriculture is the most neglected class of investment but it provides the highest return. On the global average, it gives approximately 46 per cent of the return. There is no correlation between any commodity. There is only one factor that is demand and supply, which makes it a profitable option for investors," said Rituraj Sharma, Founder of Growpital.

"Unlike the uncertain stock market situation, all the agricultural crops will not fail at the same time and that is how we can secure the payments of farmers and investors can enjoy high returns," he added.

"Agricultural investment is a promising opportunity driven by global food demand, technology, and sustainability. However, it is imperative for investors to approach agricultural investments with caution, conduct due diligence, and stay informed about the complexities and risks associated with this sector" said Arpit Suri, CA & personal finance expert.

"With careful consideration and strategic investment decisions, agricultural investment can be the next big thing for those seeking to make a positive impact and capitalise on the evolving agricultural landscape," he added.