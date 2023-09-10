World Bank Head Ajay Banga Lauds India's G20 Presidency

Newly appointed World Bank President Ajay Banga, on Sunday, praised India’s G20 Presidency. “I actually compliment India, its leadership and the G20 leaders for being able to make sure that a terrific declaration comes out,” Banga said.

“I consider the fact that there was a declaration, a tribute to the fact that the G20 leadership found a way to give and take as well as negotiate and find a way to agree and set a path to the world,” he said, adding that the world is watching and 80 per cent of the world's GDP was sitting in the room and if they would not have agreed, it would not have sent out a good message.

Banga, however, added that there are always challenges as no 20 countries agree on everything. “People will have to look after their national interests. But I am optimistic by the mood I saw in that room,” he added.

During the G20 Leadership Summit held at the Pragati Maidan over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration on Saturday itself, instead of on the Summit's concluding day (September 10) as anticipated.

During the two-day meet, the G20 leaders discussed and agreed upon several issues including the launch of a Global Biofuels Alliance, inclusion of African Union in the G20, Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), among others.

Furthermore, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed the gavel to Brazil as the nation will be hosting the next G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. “India passes the gavel to Brazil. We have unwavering faith that they will lead with dedication, vision and will further global unity as well as prosperity. India assures all possible cooperation to Brazil during their upcoming G20 Presidency,” said PM Modi via X, formerly known as Twitter.