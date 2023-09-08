World Bank Lauds India's progress In Digital Public Infrastructure 

Digital public infrastructure in India: A document prepared by the World Bank for the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion has lauded India's transformative progress in the realm of digital public infrastructure (DPI) over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The document highlights the measures taken by the government and emphasises the pivotal role of government policy and regulation in shaping the digital public infrastructure (DPI) landscape in India.

Progress in financial inclusion

The document highlighted India's progress in financial inclusion. The JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and Mobile) has played a pivotal role in propelling the financial inclusion rate from 25 per cent in 2008 to over 80 per cent of adults within just six years. The achievement is equivalent to shortening a journey that would have taken nearly five decades to a mere six years.

Since its launch, the number of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts has tripled, from 14.72 crore in March 2015 to 46.2 crore by June 2022. Remarkably, women hold 56 per cent of these accounts, which amounts to more than 26 crore. The Jan Dhan Plus programme has encouraged low-income women to save, resulting in over 1.2 crore women customers as of April 2023 and a 50 per cent increase in average balances in just five months.

India has built one of the world's largest digital architectures, leveraging DPI. This approach has facilitated transfers of about $361 billion (Rs 30.02 lakh crore) directly to beneficiaries from 53 central government ministries through 312 key schemes. As of March 2022, this has resulted in total savings of $33 billion (Rs 2.74 lakh crore), equivalent to nearly 1.14 per cent of India's GDP, according to the document.

Unified Payments Interface

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has also made significant strides, with more than 941 crore transactions valued at about Rs 14.89 lakh crore taking place in May 2023 alone. For the fiscal year 2022–23, the total value of UPI transactions accounted for nearly 50 per cent of India's nominal GDP.

As per the document, DPIs in India have improved efficiency for private organisations by reducing the complexity, costs, and time required for business operations. Some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have reported an 8 per cent higher conversion rate in SME lending, a 65 per cent savings in depreciation costs, and a 66 per cent reduction in costs related to fraud detection.

Benefits of KYC

The document highlighted the lower cost of compliance for banks with Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures due to India Stack, which has digitised and simplified KYC procedures. Banks using e-KYC have reduced their cost of compliance from $0.12 (Rs 10) to $0.06 (Rs 5), making lower-income clients more attractive for service and generating profits for the development of new products.

Cross-border payments have also seen improvements with the UPI-PayNow interlinking between India and Singapore, facilitating faster, cheaper, and more transparent cross-border transactions.

India's Account Aggregator (AA) Framework, aimed at strengthening the country's data infrastructure, enables consumers and enterprises to share data with their consent through an electronic consent framework regulated by the RBI. As of June 2023, a total of 113 crore cumulative accounts have been enabled for data sharing, with more than 1.34 million cumulative consents raised.

India's Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) grants individuals control over their data, allowing them to share it across providers, and promoting tailored product and service access without requiring new entrants to invest heavily in pre-existing client relationships, thus fostering innovation and competition.