World Made Same Mistake When COVID First Emerged, And With Delta Variant: Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra said that when India was being ravaged by the Delta variant, the world made the same mistake that it had made when COVID first broke in Wuhan.

As the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday said that when India was being ravaged by the Delta variant, the world made the same mistake that it had made when Coronavirus first broke out in Wuhan. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Anand Mahindra said that earlier the world was sympathetic but presumed that the problem was a localised phenomenon. 

Earlier on July 28, Anand Mahindra had taken to Twitter and wrote that it is very important to focus on getting all schools reopened. Urging PM Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to vaccinate all the school staff on priority to facilitate reopening of schools, he had said that the country's future is at stake. 

India has so far recorded over 3,23,58,829 positive cases, out of which, 3,15,61,635 have successfully recovered and 4,33,589 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 43,654 new cases, 36,555 fresh recoveries and 540 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 3,63,605. 

As far as the vaccination tally of the country is concerned, India has so far administered over 57,50,46,083, out of which, 44,74,85,400 are the first dose and 12,75,60,683 are the second dose. 

