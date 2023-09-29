World's First Flying Car Unveiled At Detroit Auto Show

A flying car developed by Alef Aeronautics was unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday, revealing the Model A prototype to the world. Notably, this flying car had already received legal approval in June of this year.

The flying car has a capacity for two passengers and comes with a price tag of approximately $299,999, equivalent to around Rs 2.46 crore. It operates entirely on electric power and can cover up to 200 miles on roads, with a flying range of 110 miles. The car's cabin design prioritises stability for the driver during flight and offers passengers a stunning 180-plus-degree view.

Jim Dukhovny, the founder and CEO of Alef Aeronautics, clarified that the car unveiled is not the final consumer version but is very close to it. He also mentioned that learning to operate the vehicle, both on the road and in the air, can take as little as 15 minutes.

Special Airworthiness Certification

A significant milestone for this flying car was receiving a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in June, enabling Alef Aeronautics to conduct testing on both roads and in the air.

Alef Aeronautics initiated pre-sales of the car in 2022 and has already secured nearly 500 bookings. While initially envisioned as a solution to traffic congestion, the car's potential uses have expanded over time.

Jim Dukhovny actively sought suggestions and feedback about his company and the flying car on social media, indicating a commitment to engaging with potential users and stakeholders.