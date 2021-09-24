'India Has Great Investment Potential': General Atomics CEO & PM Modi Talk Drones & Space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has embarked on a United States visit met with the CEOs of five top American companies associated with the IT, Finance, Defence and Renewable Energy sectors on Thursday at Washington DC where they talked about bringing fresh investments into India as well as expanding their current hold in the market.

PM Modi's meeting with the head of Armed Drone manufacturer General Atomics, Vivek Lall concluded on 'outstanding' terms as remarked by the CEO. PM Modi and the CEO of General Atomics discussed pertinent topics including the advancement of defence manufacturing, use of emerging technologies and augmenting capacity building in India, said the MEA. The duo discussed India's strides in drone technology, highlighting the path-breaking reforms and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle and shared glimpses of the meeting with Global Atomics CEO Vivek Lall and said that drones are an upcoming sector and have generated significant interest to the youth.

Drones is an upcoming sector in India and it is of particular interest to the youth. Interacted with Mr. Vivek Lall of @GeneralAtomics Global Corporation and spoke about how India is ushering a paradigm shift in drones policy, seen in our PLI scheme and reform measures. pic.twitter.com/8cEE2YcJ2s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, thanking PM Modi, expressed his happiness saying India's Drone Policy has finally yielded positive results.

Glad to see that India’s strong impetus to the drone sector & the impending transformation have infused confidence among stakeholders beyond our own borders too - all thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji’s thrust on a tech-first approach for governance & growth. #DroneRevolutionBegins https://t.co/FXoGlcqELI — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 23, 2021

US companies see India as a very promising destination: Vivek Lall

General Atomics CEO Vivek Lall said that India is an attractive destination for the manufacturing of drones and that a dedicated drone hub can be created in the country to support the entire ecosystem of drones. Lall also appreciated India's space reforms.

"There are a lot of potential areas of collaboration that we are in discussions with. I think US companies and many of my colleagues in US companies see India as a very promising destination," said CEO of General Atomics, Vivek Lall.

General Atomics CEO Lall lauds India's space reforms

Citing India's space reforms, Lall said, "These are very laudable policies, prescriptions and reforms that the PM and government have taken. I think that will certainly catalyze a lot of interest and investments in India."

PM Modi's meeting with Lall holds significance for India as the country plans to procure 30 Predator MQ-9 unarmed drones designed and manufactured by General Atomics. Moreover, the Indian Navy has already operationalised two Predator MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicles in its bid to create maritime domain awareness from the Gulf of Aden to Lombok Straits in Indonesia.

