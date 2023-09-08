World's Safest Car? A Look At Joe Biden's Presidential State Car 'The Beast'

G20 India Summit, Joe Biden visit: US President Joe Biden is set to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi under India's presidency, and his visit comes with a robust security mechanism. Biden will arrive in New Delhi on Friday and participate in the summit on September 9 and 10, while also holding a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8. Biden's security detail includes a range of measures to ensure his safety, including the use of advanced vehicles, weaponry, bomb detectors, a control room, and a parallel communication system. Among the vehicles that will be at his disposal is "The Beast", officially known as the Presidential State Car, renowned for its military-grade armour.

Features of the 'safest car'

The Beast | Image Credit: Pixabay

The Beast is a formidable vehicle designed to safeguard the President. It features armour plating that is at least 5 inches thick, and its doors are 8 inches thick, forming an impenetrable seal when closed. The windows are equally robust, boasting five layers of glass and polycarbonate to withstand ballistic threats.

Inside the vehicle, there is space for up to four passengers in the rear, with a partition for privacy. The Beast is equipped with numerous safety features, including a blast-resistant fuel tank, an emergency oxygen supply, a tear gas and smoke-screen dispenser, and more.

Cutting-edge technology enhances security with a communications centre, GPS tracking, and a concealed night vision camera to aid driving in low-light conditions. Driving the Beast requires rigorous training due to its unique features and role in ensuring the President's safety.

The car used by Biden has undergone extensive modifications to meet the Secret Service's stringent security requirements. The President of the US has been using this vehicle, which weighs about 20,000 pounds, since 2018. This fully armoured car is built to withstand various threats, featuring tires that can keep the vehicle moving even when subjected to incoming gunfire. The car's armour includes a combination of aluminium, ceramic, and steel.

The vehicle is hermetically sealed and soundproof, ensuring the President's safety, and it carries an oxygen supply in case of chemical or biological attacks. These extensive security measures illustrate the car's readiness to safeguard the President under various circumstances.