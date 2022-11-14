WPI Falls To Single Digit In October At 19-month Low Of 8.39%

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation dipped to a 19-month low of 8.39% in October on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items.

Declining for the fifth consecutive month, the WPI inflation cooled to single digit after a gap of one-and-a-half years, giving some comfort to the RBI which has been struggling to rein in price rise.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had last week said consumer price index-based inflation was likely to ease to below 7% in October. RBI takes into account CPI (retail) inflation for deciding monetary policy stance and benchmark interest rates.

Releasing the October WPI inflation data on Monday, the commerce and industry ministry said: "The decline in October inflation is primarily contributed by fall in the price of mineral oils, basic metals, fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; textiles; other non-metallic mineral products; minerals etc." Since April 2021, WPI inflation remained in double digits for 18 months with September print at 10.79%. Inflation in October 2021 was 13.83%.

The earlier single-digit WPI inflation was recorded in March 2021, at 7.89%.

With regard to inflation in food articles, the data showed that it moderated to 8.33% in October, from 11.03% in the previous month.

While prices of vegetables, potato, onion, fruits, egg, meat and fish showed a decline, uptick was witnessed in paddy, wheat and pulses.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) in a note said, globally also wheat prices have registered an upswing due to uncertainties related to Ukraine exports.

"Core WPI softened further to 4.7% in October from 7% in September led by dip in manufactured inflation. Going further, on the back of moderation in global prices, WPI is expected to ease further," BoB said.

The inflation in oil seeds has remained subdued at (-)5.36%, while minerals were high at 3.86%.

Inflation in fuel and power eased to 23.17%, while in manufactured products it was 4.42%.

In food articles, inflation in October was 8.33%, against 11.03% in the previous month.

Inflation in vegetables was at 17.61% during the month, against 39.66% in September.

The RBI has hiked interest rates by 190 basis points between May to September to 5.90% to tame persistently high inflation which has remained above the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6% for three consecutive quarters.

Barclays India in a note said relatively lower commodity prices and favourable base effects could slow WPI materially over the coming months.

"While inflation on both retail and wholesale indices has been on a moderating trajectory, evolving risks would warrant policymakers to take a cautious view," it said.

Barclays expects the RBI's monetary policy committee to deliver a 35 basis points rate hike at the December meeting to bring the repo rate to 6.25%.

