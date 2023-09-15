X Premium Subscribers Can Now Hide Their Likes Timeline From Public

Private likes tab for X Premium: X, formerly known as Twitter, in a recent announcement from its official X handle, revealed a new feature for its paying subscribers allowing them to hide their likes tab from public view. This feature is part of the X Premium subscription and, when activated, entirely removes the likes tab from a user's profile.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has previously expressed his preference for making likes private. The bookmarks feature, available to all users, could serve a similar purpose if users wish to save items privately. However, even with this feature, a Premium user's likes will still be visible on individual posts, according to a screenshot shared from the official X account. The specifics of whether the likes tab would reappear if a user stops paying for X Premium remain unclear.

This move comes in response to instances where public likes on Twitter have caused embarrassment to high-profile users. Musk, whose own likes are still public, has recommended keeping them publicly viewable and utilising the bookmarks feature for saving interesting posts.

X Premium has been introducing various features to incentivise users to pay for the service, priced at $8 per month in the US. Earlier, a creator monetisation program was launched, and the first round of creator payments was recently disbursed based on post views. Additionally, Premium subscribers can choose to hide the blue checkmark they pay for, providing them with a way to avoid memes and jokes related to the feature.

The move towards privacy for certain features is aimed at improving on platform’s user experience and tailoring the platform to the preferences of paying subscribers.