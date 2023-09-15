Last Updated:

X Premium Subscribers Can Now Hide Their Likes Timeline From Public

This move comes in response to instances where public likes on Twitter have caused embarrassment to high-profile users.

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
Elon Musk - X premium subscribers can now hide their likes timeline from public

Image credit: Republic


Private likes tab for X Premium: X, formerly known as Twitter, in a recent announcement from its official X handle, revealed a new feature for its paying subscribers allowing them to hide their likes tab from public view. This feature is part of the X Premium subscription and, when activated, entirely removes the likes tab from a user's profile.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has previously expressed his preference for making likes private. The bookmarks feature, available to all users, could serve a similar purpose if users wish to save items privately. However, even with this feature, a Premium user's likes will still be visible on individual posts, according to a screenshot shared from the official X account. The specifics of whether the likes tab would reappear if a user stops paying for X Premium remain unclear.

READ | Elon Musk warns AI needs 'a referee' after closed door US Capitol Hill meeting

I recommend keeping your likes tab public: Elon Musk

This move comes in response to instances where public likes on Twitter have caused embarrassment to high-profile users. Musk, whose own likes are still public, has recommended keeping them publicly viewable and utilising the bookmarks feature for saving interesting posts.

READ | Elon Musk dodges question if he cut off Starlink to Kyiv due to 'ego' that cost lives

X Premium has been introducing various features to incentivise users to pay for the service, priced at $8 per month in the US. Earlier, a creator monetisation program was launched, and the first round of creator payments was recently disbursed based on post views. Additionally, Premium subscribers can choose to hide the blue checkmark they pay for, providing them with a way to avoid memes and jokes related to the feature.

READ | Elon Musk shares photo of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard cosplaying as Mercy from Overwatch

The move towards privacy for certain features is aimed at improving on platform’s user experience and tailoring the platform to the preferences of paying subscribers.

READ | Taiwan hits back at Elon Musk after China comments; 'Taiwan not for sale'
READ | Israel PM Netanyahu to meet Elon Musk as X faces antisemitism controversy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND