Yatharth Hospital IPO: Shares List With 2% Premium

Shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services on Monday listed its shares with a premium of 2 per cent and an issue price of Rs 300.

The stock began the session at Rs 304, 1.33 per cent higher on the BSE. It later rose 13.63 per cent to Rs 340.90.

The shares of the company were listed at Rs 306.10 at the NSE, 2 per cent higher than the issue price. The company had a market valuation of Rs 2,854.09 crore.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services' Initial Public Offering (IPO) was subscribed 36.16 times on the last day of subscription, which was July 28.

The initial share sale of Rs 686.55 crore had a price range of Rs 285-300 a share.

Where would the net proceeds be used?

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for repayment of the debt, funding capital expenditure expenses, funding inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

Yatharth Hospital operates and manages private hospitals in and around the national capital (Delhi-NCR).

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 202.91 points higher at 65,924.16. The NSE Nifty advanced 31.45 points to 19,548.45.

