Yatharth Hospitals IPO Opens Today, Should You Invest In It?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospitals and Trauma Care Services Ltd will open for subscription from July 26-28. The multi-care hospital chain has a fixed price band of Rs 285-300 per share for the offering and a lot size of 50 equity shares.

Details of the Issue

The IPO has a fresh issue of equity shares amounting up to Rs 490 crore with an offer for sale of Rs 197 crore of shares. Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 245 crore will be used for repayment of the debt, Rs 198 crore to fund capital expenditure and inorganic growth initiatives, and the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About the company

Established in 2008, Yatharth Hospitals and Trauma Care Services is a multi-care hospital chain. The company has its super speciality hospitals in Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida Extension in Uttar Pradesh and offers healthcare services in cardiology, neuroscience, orthopaedics, oncology, urology, and more. Their Noida Extension Hospital has 450 beds and is one of the largest hospitals in the area. The company acquired a 305-bed multi-speciality hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. The facility started operations in April 2022, with a total bed capacity of 1,405.

Should you invest?

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang recommends subscribing to the issue with the rationale that Yatharth Hospitals is one of the leading super-specialty hospitals in Noida with a diverse specialty and payer mix.

"Yatharth is one of the largest hospitals in the Noida region. The number of occupied beds and ARPOB (Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed) grew by 13 per cent and 12 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), respectively, over FY21-23, which led to a 51 per cent CAGR growth in the company’s revenue. EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 41 per cent over the aforementioned period.

As per the brokerage firm, the country's healthcare expenditures are dominated by private expenditures. Regions in North India, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have a lower-than-average doctor and nurse density per 10,000 population. It expects to improve, favouring the company’s expansion plans.

"Yatharth’s recent acquisition of Jhansi-Orchha is aimed at further expanding into new geographies and growing their presence in the regional healthcare market. The company intends to focus on more advanced specialities that have high demand in their respective markets and deliver a higher ARPOB. With high ROE and ROCE of 36 per cent and 24.4 per cent respectively, we believe Yatharth is being offered at a reasonable valuation of 20.9 times FY23 EV/EBITDA as compared to its peers. With healthy financials and growth potential in Northern India, we recommend subscribing to the issue," said Nirmal Bang.