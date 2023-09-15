Yatra Online’s IPO Subscription Opens Today, Set To Close On September 20

Yatra Online IPO opens today: Yatra Online's Initial Public Offering (IPO) is open for subscription from Friday, September 15, and is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, September 20. The company has established a price band for the IPO, ranging from Rs 135 to Rs 142 per equity share, each having a face value of Rs 1. The IPO garnered Rs 348 crore from anchor investors on September 14.

Yatra Online's IPO allocation includes a minimum of 75 per cent of shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), up to 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and a maximum of 10 per cent reserved for Retail Investors. The lot size for Yatra's IPO stands at 105 equity shares, with subsequent multiples of 105 equity shares.

Yatra Online's IPO comprises a fresh issuance of Rs 602 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.22 crore shares by a promoter and an existing investor.

IPO proceeds to be used for inorganic expansion

The company plans to employ the net proceeds from the IPO for strategic investments, acquisitions, inorganic expansion, general corporate purposes, customer acquisition and retention, technology enhancements, and other organic growth initiatives.

The book-running lead managers for Yatra Onlnie’s IPO are SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd. Meanwhile, the offer's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Yatra IPO today is reported as Rs 0, indicating that shares are trading at the issue price of Rs 142 with no premium or discount in the grey market.

The GMP is the difference between the unofficial market price of a newly issued IPO (Initial Public Offering) share and its actual issue price.