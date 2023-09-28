YatraOnline Lists At 11% Discount On The Bourses

Yatra Online lists at a discounted rate

Online travel booking agency Yatra Online has been listed on the stock exchanges at a discounted price of Rs 127.50 against an issue price of Rs 142.

At 10:35 am IST, Yatra Online limited shares were trading 5 per cent higher on the NSE at Rs 134 apiece.

The Rs 775 crore initial public offering (IPO )was subscribed 1.61 times on its final day. The bids were led by retail investors (2.11 times), institutional investors (2.05 times), and non-institutional investors (0.42 times)