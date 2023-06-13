Yearbook Canvas Secures $150k In Bridge Funding To Empower Educational Institutes

Yearbook Canvas, a venture in Marwari Catalysts' portfolio, has successfully raised $150k in bridge funding. The startup aims to strengthen the network of educational institutes, their students and alumni. They plan to utilize these funds to fuel the company's expansion, accelerate tech product development, and enhance its global reach. The data captured by Yearbook Canvas holds tremendous value, akin to a billion-dollar asset, as individuals strive to preserve their special and irreplaceable memories. This funding milestone showcases the growing support for Yearbook Canvas' mission to revolutionize the education ecosystem and strengthen interpersonal relationships.

Yearbook Canvas is headquartered in Bangalore and has offices in PAN India. It is a technology and data company that offers yearbooks and merchandise, via its own online community platform, in digital and physical formats for schools, colleges, universities and companies. The startup has 250+ Tier 1, and A+ institutes as paying clients globally, including IIMs, IITs, LBSNAA (IAS Academy), ISB, XLRI, FMS Delhi, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, INSEAD, BITS, Royal Canin, Capgemini, Ecole Mondiale International School and more.

To capture the market more aggressively, they have successfully raised $150k in bridge funding from the domestic and international markets. The round has witnessed investments coming in from many prominent names, including Narendra Kale (Co-founder of COEP's Bhau Institute & Director of Kale Logistics), Vijay Talele (Former CEO of COEP's Bhau Institute), C E Potnis (Founder, MD at Nitor Infotech), Ripunjay Bararia (Co-founder, CTO at SugarBox), Dr. Shirish Ghan (Global ENT surgeon and Faculty), and Vinit Kopulwar (stock market trader).

Some other notable industry veterans and investors who have showcased confidence in Yearbook Canvas are Amit Waikar (Managing Director, South East Asia at DöhlerGroup), Deepak Nakil (Vice President at Unisoft Global Services), Nandkumar Dhekne (Independent Director at John Cockerill), Milind Awalgaonkar (Vice President, Supply Chain, Asia Region at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.), Rakesh Mathuria (Founder, Life 2.0), Amit Karda (CA, Canada) and Deepak Phadnis (Founder and Consultant - Value Plus Business Consultancy).

Surashree Rahane, Founder & CEO of Yearbook Canvas (Ex-PepsiCo, HP Inc.), comments on the fundraiser, saying, "It has been a tremendous journey so far. This funding will enable us to propel our growth, enhance our technology infrastructure, and continue delivering unparalleled community experiences, yearbook creation, and merchandise offerings to our users worldwide." Remarking on the growth and fundraising, the Co-founder and COO of Yearbook Canvas, Abhinav Madavi, says, "The success of this fundraising is a testament to the immense potential of Yearbook Canvas and its unique value proposition." "Moreover, we are committed to revolutionizing how people cherish and celebrate memories through our cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experience." Supporting Yearbook Canvas in their mission, the investor, Vijay Talele (Former CEO of COEP's Bhau Institute), says, "From the initial stage, we have had faith in the vision of Yearbook Canvas and certainly wanted to be a part of it. We're thrilled that the startup is expanding enormously and is about to make a global impact soon." Remarking on the journey of Yearbook Canvas, Sushil Sharma, the Founder & CEO of Marwari Catalysts, says, "We are glad to support and guide Yearbook Canvas as an accelerator partner, and today we feel elated as it has reached such immense heights. It would be our pleasure to keep backing them up in every way possible and watch them conquer new horizons."