Yes Bank-DHFL Case: ED Attaches Assets Of Avinash Bhosale & Sanjay Chhabria Worth ₹415 Cr

In a big development in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case on Tuesday, the ED provisionally attached assets to the tune of Rs.415 crore. This includes the assets of builder Sanjay Chhabria worth Rs.251 crore comprising a land parcel and flat at Santacruz, Mumbai, 25% equity shares of his company held in a land parcel at Bengaluru, profit receivable from a hotel belonging to him at the Delhi airport and three high-end luxury cars. Also, businessman Avinash Bhosale's asserts amounting to Rs.164 crore in the form of duplex flat in Mumbai, two land parcels in Pune and one land parcel in Nagpur have also been attached.

What is the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case?

As per the ED, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to extend financial assistance to DHFL via his bank in lieu of undue benefit to himself and his kin through the companies controlled by them. Yes Bank invested Rs.3700 crore in short-term non-convertible debentures of DHFL and Rs.283 crore in masala bonds of DHFL allegedly owing to Kapoor's pressure. Simultaneously, Kapil Wadhawan through DHFL purportedly paid a kickback of Rs.600 crore in the form of a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures.

Kapoor is the beneficial owner of this company, the ED claimed. Moreover, the central agency stated that DHFL sanctioned loans to Chhabria's Radius Group worth Rs.2317 crore for the development of the 'Avenue 54' project at Santacruz. These funds were allegedly diverted by Chhabria to Bhosale's beneficially owned companies. The ED also accused Bhosale of receiving Rs.71.82 crore from DHFL in the garb of providing some services. While Kapoor was arrested in this case on March 8, the Wadhawans were taken into custody on May 14.

On the other hand, the ED arrested Chhabria and Bhosale on June 7 and June 28 respectively and are currently in judicial custody. Overall, assets worth Rs.1827 crore have been attached in this case until now. The ED's case is based on the CBI's FIR registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and Sections 7, 12 and 13(2) read with Sections 13 and 10(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.