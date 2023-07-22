Yes Bank Profit Rises 10% In Q1, Provisions For Bad Loans Jump More Than 100%

Private sector lender, Yes Bank, on Saturday, July 22, recorded a net profit of Rs 342.52 crore in the first quarter of the financial year that ended on June 30, marking an increase of 10.26 per cent from Rs 310.63 crore during the same quarter last year.

The bank posted a smaller than expected rise in profit that came on account of bank's provisions for bad loans that more than doubled to Rs 360.3 crore against Rs 174.73 crore.

Net interest income

The net interest income, difference between interest earned and interest expended, recorded in the first quarter of 2023 came in at Rs 1,999.63 crore compared to Rs 1,850.28 crore, marking an increase of 8.07 per cent.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of total advances, fell sharply to 2 per cent from 13.4 per cent during the same period last year. Net NPA came in at 1 per cent versus 4.2 per cent in the year ago period.

“Q1FY24 was a steady quarter where we have demonstrated significant progress in line with our Strategic Objectives. While the Balance Sheet granularity momentum continued, we also delivered a strong growth in our Fee Income while containing our Operating and Credit Costs," Prashant Kumar, managing director of the bank said in a press statement.

"With the focus of the Bank now firmly aligned towards improving the profitability of the franchise, over the coming quarters, we will continue to work on levers which further accelerate this momentum, such as improvement in NIMs and CASA Ratio, reducing the drag from legacy PSL requirements, further cross-sell and product penetration into our fast expanding customer base, while continuing to maintain strict controls over cost," he added

During the quarter, Yes Bank added 20 new branches, taking the total count to 1,212 versus 1,140 first quarter of last fiscal year.

Yes Bank shares a day ahead of its earnings announcement were 18.06 per share.