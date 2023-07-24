Yes Bank Shares Drop Over 2% After June Quarter Earnings Report

Yes Bank, one of the prominent private lenders, experienced a dip in share prices, falling over 2 per cent on Monday. The sell-off pressure emerged after the bank reported its financial results for the June 2023 quarter, where it recorded a 10 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 343 crore.

Although the bank initially showed promise, with shares opening on a positive note and reaching an early high of Rs 18.44 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the sentiment soon turned bearish as profit booking took centre stage.

As the trading session progressed, Yes Bank's stock price plunged to a low of Rs 17.53, marking a decline of 2.93 per cent from its previous close on the BSE. A similar downward trend was witnessed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with the stock opening at Rs 18.40 and slipping to Rs 17.65, representing a decrease of 2.22 per cent over its last close.

Even in the initial moments of trading, the stock briefly touched Rs 18.45 on the NSE before facing negative headwinds.

Meanwhile, the broader market, represented by the 30-share BSE Sensex, remained relatively steady, trading 40.56 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 66,724.82 points. However, the contrasting performance of Yes Bank shares garnered attention among market participants.

Strong net profit growth and revenue surge

In its regulatory filing on Saturday, Yes Bank disclosed its financial performance for the quarter ended June 2023, which reflected an improvement in profitability. The bank attributed the rise in net profit to a significant decline in bad loans and prudent credit management.

Compared to the year-ago period when Yes Bank posted a net profit of Rs 311 crore, the current quarter's results demonstrated a growth of Rs 32 crore.

Moreover, the bank's total income for the first quarter of the fiscal year surged to Rs 7,584 crore, representing a substantial increase from Rs 5,876 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year. This robust revenue growth underscored Yes Bank's efforts in expanding its business and optimising its operations, enabling it to capitalise on the improving economic conditions in the country.

Despite the initial sell-off pressure, market analysts and experts maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook for Yes Bank. The bank's consistent efforts to reduce non-performing assets and strengthen its asset quality garnered positive attention from investors.

Additionally, the bank's strategic initiatives to diversify its loan portfolio and focus on retail and SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) lending were perceived as prudent steps to minimise risks and enhance overall profitability.

As the trading day unfolded, Yes Bank's share price found some stability, indicating that investors were reevaluating their positions based on the bank's strong fundamentals and growth prospects. Market participants continued to closely monitor the stock's performance and eagerly awaited any further announcements from the bank's management regarding its future plans and initiatives.

