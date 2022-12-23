'You Are Part Of The Problem': Jet CEO Vs Twitter Users Over IndiGo Flight Mid-air Fiasco

After a video of a heated argument between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger onboard went viral, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor, and Twitter users got engaged in a war of words. The entire incident happened on December 16, when a mid-air argument broke out between an IndiGo passenger and an air-hostess onboard a flight that was en route from Istanbul to Delhi over the food choices.

In the video, a passenger seated on the aisle seat can be seen arguing with the flight attendant as both are yelling each at other. "My crew is crying because of you," the air hostess tells the passengers as she can be explaining his food choice. At one point the passenger shouts at the Air hostess "Why are you yelling? Shut up" and in response, the latter says, "You Shut up, I am sorry you can not talk to me like that". The agitated passenger then tells the hostess, "You are a servant of all passengers" to which the cabin crew can be heard saying, "I am not your servant" and then walks away.

As the video went viral on social media, the Jet Airways CEO took to Twitter and shared his personal thoughts as he came out in support of the crew. He stated that the crew is human too and it must have taken a lot to get her (air hostess) to breaking point. "Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called "servant" and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under".

This didn't do well with a Twitter user as he responded with 'I disagree here' as the passenger's side of the story is unheard adding that the crew in the domestic flights in India is getting bad to worse.

I would disagree here. We haven’t heard the passenger side in this video so cannot judge. The crew on domestic flights in India is getting bad to worse. — Anirudh D. Bharatpur (@thebharatpur) December 21, 2022

To this, Sanjiv Kapoor reminded him of his thoughts and clarified, "I said nothing about the passenger. However we know from the video that another crew was reduced to tears after interaction with this passenger, and he used the term "servant". Thanks".

I said



1. Crew are human too.



2. Must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point.



I said nothing about the passenger. However we know from the video that another crew was reduced to tears after interaction with this passenger, and he used the term "servant". Thanks. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 21, 2022

Another user entered the conversation and stated that Kapoor is sympathising with the crew as he is associated with the airline industry. In response, the Jet CEO told the user, "So you missed the part where it is stated he made another crew cry? And you missed the use of the word "servant"? For me, that alone speaks volumes".

Sharing the definition of the servant, a third user stated that there is nothing problematic in using the word for the flight crew. "We all are servants working for our employer".

@TheSanjivKapoor I don't see any issue in usage of the word "servant". We all are servants working for our employer. These are some other meanings of the word "servant" apart from the one which you are trying to highlight. Airline needs to educate their staffs pic.twitter.com/sOd4lqeSVj — Saikat Das (@its_saikat_10) December 22, 2022

Retreating his stance, Sanjiv Kapoor told the user “You, sir, are then part of the problem and went on to explain the usage of the servant word in the Indian context.

You, sir, are then part of the problem. As any reasonable person would agree, use of the word "servant" and its implications depend on the context in which it is used, **especially in India**. Justifying such usage with crew in the context it was used, is simply unacceptable. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 22, 2022



