'Your Next Beauty Appointment Is On Us': Urban Company On Amputee Girl's 25% Discount Plea

Citing this humane gesture by the Co-founder of Urban Company Abhiraj Singh Bhal, and the whole team, netizens appreciated the response in the comment section

Arisha Dutta
Urban Company

Source- @abhirajbhal/@divyalmao/Twitterurbancompany.com


A Urban Company customer Divya- @divyalmao had a unique request for the beauty and wellness service provider. In her tweet, she requested for a 25% discount in her full arm and body waxing package as she is an amputee and has only one leg. 

To her surprise, the co-founder of Urban Company, Abhiraj Singh Bhal replied to her tweet and appreciated her gesture. He said that Divya's ability to laugh at herself is commendable. In addition, the Co-founder of Urban Company said that her next appointment with Urban Company will be free. He informed that Urban Company's team will shortly get in touch with her and organize the free service. 

Image Source- @abhirajbhal/@divyalmao/Twitterurbancompany.com

 

First Published:
