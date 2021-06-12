'Your Next Beauty Appointment Is On Us': Urban Company On Amputee Girl's 25% Discount Plea

A Urban Company customer Divya- @divyalmao had a unique request for the beauty and wellness service provider. In her tweet, she requested for a 25% discount in her full arm and body waxing package as she is an amputee and has only one leg.

To her surprise, the co-founder of Urban Company, Abhiraj Singh Bhal replied to her tweet and appreciated her gesture. He said that Divya's ability to laugh at herself is commendable. In addition, the Co-founder of Urban Company said that her next appointment with Urban Company will be free. He informed that Urban Company's team will shortly get in touch with her and organize the free service.

We appreciate your ability to laugh at yourself @divyalmao :)



Your next beauty appointment is on us! Our team will get in touch to organize it for you. https://t.co/5Avbj3FJg8 — Abhiraj Singh Bhal (@abhirajbhal) June 12, 2021

Citing this humane gesture by the Co-founder of Urban Company Abhiraj Singh Bhal, and the whole team, netizens appreciated the response in the comment section.

Wonderful gesture! She's a rockstar with equal dose of fun and sass! — Rini Chatterjee (@RiniChatterje) June 12, 2021

Dear @abhirajbhal your this reply has won a lifelong customer — Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) June 12, 2021

Image Source- @abhirajbhal/@divyalmao/Twitterurbancompany.com