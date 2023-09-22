Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Shares Edge 1% Lower In Debut Trade 

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services makes subdued stock market debut

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, a fintech company, had a subdued market debut on Friday, initially slipping more than 1 per cent below its issue price of Rs 164 per share when trading on the BSE began.

The share entered the stock market at Rs 162, a 1.21 per cent lower from the issue price on the BSE. It subsequently recouped its losses and surged by 4 per cent to reach Rs 170.70.

On the NSE, the stock commenced trading at the same level as the issue price, Rs 164 per share. It later climbed by 4.26 per cent, settling at Rs 171 per share during the trading session.

IPO subscription

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd's Initial Public Offering (IPO) attracted significant investor interest during the subscription period, with an oversubscription of 12.57 times. The subscription period concluded on Monday.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 392 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 10,449,816 equity shares. The price range for the IPO was set at Rs 156 to Rs 164 per share.

Founded in 2011, the company has carved out a distinct market niche in India by providing an integrated solution for spend management through prepaid cards and employee management via Software as a Service (SaaS), as stated by the company.

(With PTI Inputs)