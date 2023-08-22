Zaggle Raises Rs 25 Crore From ValueQuest Ahead Of IPO

Zaggle pre-IPO funding: Fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has secured Rs 25 crore in a pre-IPO funding round led by ValueQuest Scale Fund. This strategic move follows a recent Rs 73 crore private placement, taking the total funds raised to a robust Rs 98 crore. Zaggle issued 1,524,390 equity shares to ValueQuest at Rs 164 per share, reinforcing its financial position as it gears up for an impending initial public offering (IPO).

The company's IPO plan, as outlined in draft papers submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), encompasses a fresh equity share issuance worth Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 1.05 crore stocks, sourced from promoters, investors, and other shareholders.

Tech innovation thrust

The capital generated from the fresh equity issuance will be allocated to bolster customer acquisition and retention strategies, advance technological innovations, manage existing debt, and fulfill general corporate needs. Zaggle has established its market presence by delivering a combined spending management solution through prepaid cards and an employee management platform via Software as a Service (SaaS). Its ability to secure consecutive funding rounds underscores investor confidence in its growth potential.

With the infusion of funds from ValueQuest Scale Fund and the recent private placement, Zaggle is primed to make a compelling impact in the lead-up to its IPO. The company's IPO is expected to generate significant interest within the investment community and position Zaggle as a key player in the fintech sector.

(With PTI inputs)