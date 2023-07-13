ZappFresh Expands Into Bengaluru Market With $3 Million Acquisition Of Dr Meat

ZappFresh, a startup specialising in online meat sales in the Delhi-NCR region, has successfully acquired Dr Meat in a deal worth $3 million, marking its entry into the Bengaluru market.

ZappFresh announced that it has fully acquired Dr Meat, a popular brand operated by Sukos Foods, based in Bengaluru. While the exact deal value was not disclosed by the company, industry sources estimate it to be around $3 million.

ZappFresh expands into Bengaluru market

This strategic acquisition of Dr Meat perfectly aligns with ZappFresh's growth strategy and long-term vision. The company intends to penetrate new markets, with Bengaluru being its primary target.

Founder of ZappFresh, Deepanshu Manchanda, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "Dr Meat's remarkable ability to achieve substantial scale while maintaining a strong bottom line strongly resonates with ZappFresh's vision. We have enjoyed profitability over the past four years and anticipate reaching a revenue of Rs 70 crore within the first 12 months in Bengaluru alone. Our target is to achieve a top-line figure of Rs 300 crore by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24."

ZappFresh emphasised its proactive approach in seeking further growth opportunities, highlighting that the acquisition of Dr Meat is just the beginning. The company is currently engaged in discussions for additional acquisitions that will complement its expansion plans and further enhance its market presence.

As a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, ZappFresh has attracted significant support from various investors, including SIDBI VC, Dabur Family Office, Letsventure, Keritsu Forum, and several notable angels from the food and technology sectors, according to the statement.

(With PTI inputs)