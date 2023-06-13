Zee Entertainment Shares Fall Over 5% After SEBI Bars Directors From Holding Key Positions

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) plunged as much as 6.28 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 182.60 on Tuesday after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an interim order restraining Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra Goenka and Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka from holding any key managerial position in any listed company or its subsidiary until further notice.

The SEBI order against the two noticees was passed after investigations from the market regulator found that Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra Goenka had siphoned off funds for their own benefit, misusing their positions as directors of Zee Entertainment in 2019.

"Keeping in view the prima facie observations and findings recorded in the preceding paragraphs and in order to protect the integrity of the securities market, I, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Sections 11(1),11(4)and11B(1) read with Section19 of the SEBI Act,1992 here by issue the following interim directions, which shall be in force until further orders: a)The Noticees shall cease to hold the position of a director or a Key Managerial Personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further orders, b) ZEEL shall place this Order before its Board of Directors, within 7 days from the date of receipt of the Order.", said the order from SEBI.

SEBI has given both the noticees 21 days to file their replies for the order.

"The above facts make out a prima facie case of Mr Subhash Chandra and Mr Punit Goenka having abused their position as directors/KMPs of a listed company for siphoning off funds for their benefit. Further, although the Promoter Family is only holding 3.99% shares in ZEEL, Mr Subhash Chandra and Mr Punit Goenka continue to be at the helm of affairs of ZEEL." said the order.

"Considering the above, I am of the opinion that, while the investigations are still underway, their continuation as a director/KeyManagerialPersonnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries is likely to be prejudicial to the interest of those companies, particularly its investors. Therefore, I am convinced that , pending completion of investigation by SEBI interim directions need to be issued to safeguard the management of such companies and protect their investors and other stakeholders," it added.A

Two independent directors of Zee Entertainment Sunil Kumar and Neharika Vohra resigned in November 2019 from their posts after raising issues of appropriation of fixed deposits of the company by YES Bank for repaying loans related to the entities of Essel group. In her resignation, Vohra alleged a subsidiary was given guarantees without approval from the board.

As of 10:23 am, Zee Entertainment shares traded 1.2 per cent lower at Rs 192.50, underperforming the Sensex which was up 0.52 per cent.