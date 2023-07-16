Zeiss Group To Invest Rs 2,500 Crore In New Plant To Boost Spectacle Glasses Manufacturing

Global optical lenses major Zeiss Group has announced plans to invest approximately Rs 2,500 crore in India to establish a new plant in Karnataka, primarily aimed at expanding its spectacle glasses manufacturing capacity. The investment will also facilitate job creation, with the company expecting to employ around 5,000 people once the plant is fully operational.

Carl Zeiss India, the group's arm in the country, aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore by 2027, as it celebrates 25 years of operations in India.

"We have procured 34 acres of land close to the (Bengaluru) airport and are in line to get another nine acres hopefully, with an investment of close to Rs 2,500 crore coming into this," stated Shreyas Kumar, Director and CFO of Carl Zeiss India.

The initial workforce at the plant is expected to comprise approximately 800 employees, and this number will eventually rise to 5,000 when the plant reaches full capacity.

Kumar highlighted the significance of the new plant, stating, "This will be Zeiss' largest spectacle lens manufacturing factory, but maybe even one of the world's largest generally."

Construction work on the plant is set to commence by the middle of this month, with manufacturing operations planned to begin on parallel lines by October 2024.

The plant's production capacity will witness a significant boost. Currently, the glass manufacturing capacity for spectacle blanks stands at 30,000 per day, which will increase to about two lakhs per day. Similarly, the capacity for prescription lenses will rise from 10,000 per day to approximately 60,000 per day.

Moreover, the new plant will play a crucial role in Zeiss' global supply chain, with an estimated 60 per cent of its production earmarked for exports. The efficient supply chain setup will enable Zeiss to deliver products back to Europe within 72 hours, ensuring prompt service to opticians across the continent.

In addition to optical lenses, the new plant will have provisions for Zeiss' other business divisions, such as medical technology and research microscopy. However, the decision to manufacture these products will be determined at the global group level.

Zeiss' business in India encompasses various sectors, including vision care, medical technology, industrial quality solutions, research microscopy, and consumer products such as sport optics, binoculars, and cinema lenses.

The company currently exports 75 per cent of its spectacle blanks and prescription lenses to regions like Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, while the remaining 25 per cent caters to domestic demand.

Regarding the growth outlook, Kumar stated, "We are looking to achieve a turnover of about 500 million euros (Rs 5,000 crore) by 2027." He also highlighted the company's impressive growth trajectory, stating, "We are aiming to close the fiscal year 2022-23 at over Rs 1,800 crore, with the annual turnover number having doubled in the last six years."

Zeiss follows the October to September financial year.

(With PTI Inputs)