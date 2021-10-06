Zemoso Launches ‘Zariya’, An Initiative To Bring Women Engineers Back To Work

Nine-year-old Hyderabad headquartered product studio Zemoso, has announced on Wednesday about doubling its workforce from 300 to 600 by 2022 and to hire 2000 additional workforce by 2023. Zemoso currently employs 300 people in India (Hyderabad) & the USA (Dallas, TX). It has also announced a new initiative to help women who are on a work break to get back to work.

Zemoso helps startups, entrepreneurs and innovators, to build digital products, to take their ideas from concepts to scale. It is a full-stack innovation service company that collaborates with innovators by bringing in product strategy, experience design, and deep tech engineering capabilities. Over the three years, it helped a signiﬁcant number of startups to raise over $900 million in funding.

Zemoso launches unique initiative to bring women engineers back to work

Zemoso’s core team consists of deep product expertise in taking products from idea to scale. Talking about its successful business model and its growth plans, Satish Madhira, CEO, Zemoso, says “We are growing geographically one at a time. Our next expansion is in Canada where we have incorporated an ofﬁce in Waterloo. Over the next 9 months, we will begin operations in Europe. We are also actively looking to expand our presence in Latin America." A self-funded company Zemoso had maintained a compounded annual growth rate of over 67%. "Over the next 3 years, our goal is to grow 600% from our FY 2021 numbers", he adds.

Zemoso is a fast-growing company and has been listed by Deloitte India under fast 50 for three years since its inception. The Niche Product Studio Zemoso is on a hiring spree, the company has launched a unique initiative called “Women Back to Work” to enable women engineers who have taken a career break to get back to work, says CEO Satish Madhira. He says, "30% of our workforce is women, our motive and focus to promote women at work is to bring gender diversity to our workplace. They bring in unique viewpoints, ideas and insights and we consider them vital to our growth. Our current men-women ratio is at 2.5:1, we actively invite women engineers who have taken a career break from 6 months to - 6 years to get back to work with Zemoso. The business model of Zemoso has various outcome-tied models including equity participation for the right startups apart from capacity pricing models for larger startups/companies that have found product-market ﬁt."

About Zemoso

Zemoso positions itself as the best product studio from India for startups, and innovators and is a niche player that brings a full set of practices from product management, strategy, design, and deep engineering skills with a startup mindset.

Zemoso’s founders have been building successful products of their own for a while when India was not known for building products, as early engineers of Zoho (when the company was called AdventNet), founders of YASU (acquired by SAP AG)

Zemoso’s success in 3 years, is collective expertise that brought enormous value to innovators.

