Zepto Appoints Ankit Agarwal As Chief Product Officer

Grocery delivery platform Zepto on Friday elevated Ankit Agarwal to the position of Chief Product Officer of the company, from his previous position as Special Vice President (SVP) for Product. Agarwal had joined Zepto last year in August. Prior to Zepto, he has served in companies like Adobe, Flipkart, and Delhivery.

In his new role, Agarwal will focus on building a product team that makes the "most customer-obsessed choices”, while simultaneously operating with very high financial discipline.

"We've built our entire last-mile delivery stack and warehouse management system in-house in less than six months. (Ankit) has been a driving force in changing how we think about problems as a business and trying to solve them in a scalable manner and structurally, through technology and product," Co-founder and CTO Kaivalya Vohra said.

Vohra highlighted that a lot of work is still required across the value chain for the recently-turned unicorn, and hinted at elevating the shopping experience through a "massive revamp" on the app for launching new categories and offerings.

Last month, the Mumbai-headquartered company raised $200 million (around Rs 1,653 crore) from marquee global investors including StepStone Group, Goodwater Capital, Y Combinator last month, becoming the only startup to turn unicorn in 2023.

Established in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto delivers groceries to the doorstep within a short time. The company focuses on delivering a range of prepared food items, including hot beverages and snacks, enabling customers to purchase products online and get them delivered to their homes. The company is valued at $1.4 billion (Rs 11,642.20 crore) following its recent Series-E fundraise of $200 million fund raise.

(With inputs from PTI)