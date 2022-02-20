Zerodha CEO Finds Out Why Financial Year Starts From April; Shares Fact From Son's Book

All of us know that the new year starts on January 1 and the financial year in April. However, do you know why the financial year starts in April? If not then you are not alone; Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath also unsolved this mystery recently. He also shared the answer to this query on his official Twitter handle.

Taking to the microblogging site, Kamath shared a picture of his six-year-old son's history factbook which mentioned the switch to the Gregorian calendar from the Julian calendar in England and its colonies in the year 1752.

"Hmm.. so this is why our financial year starts in April and not Jan, from my 6-year-old son's history factbook. I don't know how I didn't know until now, (sic)" the Zerodha CEO wrote in his tweet.

According to the history factbook, the English government voted to change the date of the new year before switching to the Gregorian calendar. Earlier the first day of the year had been March 23, also called Lady Day, but from 1752 they agreed to consider January 1 as the new year.

However, the factbook mentioned that "accountants thought the change was unfair – so the financial year did not change in the UK. This now begins on April 6."

So far, Nithin Kamath's tweet has garnered over 250 retweets and over 2,400 likes. Reacting to the tweet, one user commented, "Well my son just completed 6 this month. Seems I should also read his book with him now onwards … You never know, there is always a chance for new things to learn!! (sic)"

Another user commented, "Thanks I learned now. So we are following a century old stupid thing. Why can’t we align from Jan. (sic)"

