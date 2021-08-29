Zerodha Founder Promises ₹10 Lakh Lottery, 1-month Salary As Bonus To Workers Who Stay Fit

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have definitely made everyone a bit lazy with reduced physical activity. The 'Work From Home' culture, with long working hours, has also put an adverse impact on the health of numerous people. Taking this issue seriously, an Indian unicorn named Zerodha Broking Ltd has launched a unique initiative to encourage its employees to get fitter and healthier. Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of the financial services company, took to Twitter to share surprising results that the company took to improve its employees' health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kamath said that post lockdown in 2020, his team faced several health issues due to lack of physical activity, work-life balance, bad diet and several other factors.

Company to motivate employees to switch to healthier alternatives

Kamath said, "Post the first lockdown, like everywhere, our team at Zerodha as a whole was probably the unhealthiest ever, due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, bad diet, and more. We thought of a way to nudge the team to get healthy and the results are phenomenal [sic]." He further said that the company also offered its employees some perks in an attempt to motivate them to switch to healthier alternatives in life.

"On our internal forum, we asked everyone to set a 12-month get-healthy goal and update the progress every month, to create accountability. To increase participation, we said everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as a bonus and 1 lucky draw for Rs 10 lakhs," he said on Twitter. Kamath further said that the positive results of the initiative have propelled the organisation to continue with the initiative. "The transformation stories are super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently [sic]," he wrote on Twitter.

Here are some reactions by users:

It should be mentioned here that the initiative was liked by netizens and they applauded the company for its effort. One of the users wrote, "Bollywood celebs are overrated. We need people like you @Nithin0dha who still believes that the ultimate goal of life is Humanity. You are really an inspiration [sic]." Another user wrote, "Wish more companies were like this in prioritizing physical health. Good on you guys [sic]". "This is something really a good idea, every organisation should consider this activity," a comment read.

Bollywood celebs are overrated. We need people like you @Nithin0dha who still believes that the ultimate goal of life is Humanity. You are really an inspiration. — SACHET BHATIA (@sachet_bhatia) August 28, 2021

Wish more companies were like this in prioritizing physical health. Good on you guys — rua (@xxruaaa) August 29, 2021

(Image Credits: @NithinOdha/Twitter/Pixabay)