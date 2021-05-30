Zerodha Promoters Will Not Earn ₹100 Crores, CEO Nithin Kamath Busts 'misleading' Reports

Days after reports of Zerodha promoters drawing an annual salary of Rs 100 crore each broke the internet, the online brokerage firm's co-founder Nithin Kamath has clarified that they won't be drawing the mammoth 10-digit salary figure, tearing the big billion jackpot dream story apart. In a series of tweets on Sunday morning amid the hype surrounding the packages of Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Seema Kamath and himself, Nithin Kamath explained that the reported figure i.e. Rs 100 crores each is not the actual salary being drawn even though it is an 'enabling resolution' that allows the mentioned persons working as promoters to draw salaries up to Rs 100 crores in case of liquidity requirements.

In his subsequent tweets, Kamath also made note of the fluctuating market and the significance of liquidity, in which case the promoters are enabled to draw the given salary, as it helps in supporting the brokerage firm's personal investments in small businesses and social causes. Moreover, the Zerodha co-founder highlighted the risk involved in the brokerage business and the changing regulations - both of which can 'potentially impact profitability significantly'.

Lower than Rs 100 cr, higher than usual norm: Kamath on annual salary

While maintaining that the actual salary drawn by the Zerodha brothers will be lower, the co-founder admitted that it will still be higher compared to the norm. To explain the higher than norms salary package, Nithin Kamath pointed out that promoters don't take out profits through salaries as it is tax-inefficient and that one ends up playing almost 50% of the salary in tax.

Furthermore, the stockbroker said that the brokerage company is enabling de-risking for the entire team through its ESOP buyback. This year, Zerodha allocated Rs 200 crores out of its Rs 1,000 crore profit after tax earned during FY 2020-2021.

"Firstly the reported figure isn’t the actual salary being drawn. This is an enabling resolution that allows us as working promoters to draw salaries up to the number in case of liquidity requirements. Didn’t anticipate that this would get this much attention," Zerodha's co-founder Nithin Kamath said.

I’m surprised by the unwanted noise around this whole salary news of @nikhilkamathcio, Seema (my wife), & me. The headlines are misleading. We are a private company & no obligations to clarify, but we thought maybe we should, as there are folks who are misinterpreting this. 1/7 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 30, 2021

Zerodha promoters' Rs 100 crore package breaks the internet

Last week after it was reported that Zerodha's promoters would be drawing an annual salary of up to Rs 100 crores. As the jackpot news shook up the entire business market of India, Zerodha said that it would initiate a buyback of shares but at a valuation of $2 billion, which is roughly double from last year's buyback. Nikhil Kamath had earlier said that the online brokerage firm need not go public as it is under no pressure to raise funds or give an exit to investors.

“We don’t need the money, so there’s no point in raising money just because someone is ready to give it to you. We are profitable, have zero debt. And we don’t spend on marketing and advertising which is probably the single biggest reason for folks raising money,” Nikhil Kamath had tweeted in April.

For context, in the 2019-20 fiscal year, the highest-paid promoters of listed companies included Kalanithi Maran of Sun TV who earned Rs 87.5 crores and Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal who drew an annual salary of Rs 84.6 crores.