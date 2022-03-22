Zomato CEO Shares Explainer On 10-minute Delivery; 'Read This Before The Outrage...'

In a major development in the e-commerce space, Zomato on Monday, March 21, announced that the company will soon launch a 10-minute food delivery system. However, the announcement was met with widespread scepticism and concern over the safety of the same. Following this, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal released an explainer on how the 10-minute delivery system works to avoid doubts arising around the new delivery system.

Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to explain how the newly announced Zomato Instant would work. Sharing details of the same, the online food aggregator founder asked people to ‘read this before outrage’. Goyal made the explainer in a few images and tweeted it. Making the tweet he wrote, “Hello Twitter, good morning :). I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) :D.”

Through the post, Goyal explained that the 10-minute food delivery will remain for specific nearby locations and would deliver only standardised items. He further noted that the delivery partners would remain free of pressure as they will not be informed about the promised delivery time in case of both 10 and 30-minute deliveries. Goyal also informed that there will be no penalties/incentives for late/timely deliveries.

“We are building new food stations to enable the 10-minute service for specific customer locations only,” the Zomato CEO wrote. Taking a dig at the criticism faced by the announcement, Goyal made yet another tweet where he explained working and perks of a delivery partner and wrote, “Again, 10-minute delivery is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.” He signed off by writing, “God, I love LinkedIn :P.”

'Hot, fresh and sterile food in 10 minutes'

Zomato on Monday announced that the company will soon launch 10-minute food delivery. The move comes after the company's acquisition of the quick commerce company Blinkit (earlier known as Grofers). Goyal tweeted a blog post, explaining the company's plans. Pertinently, he also stressed on the safety of delivery partners.

Goyal's tweet ranked itself 10/10 for the parameters: Food quality, Delivery partner safety; Delivery time - 10-mins: "Announcement: 10-minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10 Delivery partner safety – 10/10 Delivery time – 10 minutes."

(Image: PTI)