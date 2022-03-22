Zomato Instant: What Food Items Can People Expect In 10 Minutes? CEO Goyal Shares Examples

Ever since the food delivery giant Zomato has announced its '10 minute delivery' initiative, it has taken the internet by storm followed by many mocking the announcement and on the other hand also slamming the company for the take. The 'Zomato Instant' has been brutally trolled on social media along with multiple memes and jokes.

Responding to the massive criticism, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday appealed to people to give a read to all the details before expressing outrage. Meanwhile, Ajay Awtaney, founder and editor of Live From a Lounge who was among the first ones to respond asked for examples of what items people can expect in 10 minutes. To this, the Zomato founder shared examples of Bread Omelette, Poha, Coffee, Chai, Biryani, Momos, etc.

Bread Omelette, Poha, Coffee, Chai, Biryani, Momos, etc. etc.. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

The announcement made by the company on Monday was followed by a heavy backlash on social media where a section of people were excited for their food being delivered in a short time, whereas many others expressed concerns over the safety of the delivery partners as well the quality of the food being compromised.

Bread Omelette, Poha, Coffee, Chai, Biryani, Momos, etc. etc.. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

Responding to the heavy backlash received on the announcement, the Zomato CEO on Tuesday took to Twitter sharing detailed information on how the '10 minute delivery' initiative will work and further how it will ensure the safety of the delivery boys and also maintain the food quality. In a series of tweets, the Zomato CEO has shared a line of images having details regarding 'Zomato Instant'.

Zomato promises 'hot, fresh and sterile food' in 10 mins

As announced on Monday, Goyal through his Twitter post asserted that the safety of the delivery partner will be given priority.

"Before we even talk about this, we will start with a clarification – to fulfil our quick delivery promise, we do not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries. The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk."

Also, promising 'hot, fresh, and sterile food' in just 10 minutes, he further added,

"The fulfilment of our quick delivery promise relies on a dense finishing stations’ network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Sophisticated dish-level demand prediction algorithms, and future-ready in-station robotics are employed to ensure that your food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner."

Image: Shutterstock/Twitter/@DeepiGoyal