Zomato IPO Allotment Date Likely Tomorrow; Check The List Of These Upcoming IPOs

The food delivery platform Zomato IPO has generated the third-highest amount in the history of the Indian capital market with a whopping Rs 2.13 lakh crore. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) share allocation of Zomato is likely to be finalized by tomorrow, July 23. The public issue has received a generous welcome from investors with the IPO being oversubscribed 38.25 times during July 14-16.
The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 54.71 times, while that reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) got subscribed 34.80 times. The IPO comprises Rs 9,000 crore fresh equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge
With companies like PSU NBFC, IRFC and Brookfield India REIT already announcing their initial offers in the year 2021, industry experts have expressed positive sentiments when it comes to the buoyancy of the IPO segment. This year's list of upcoming IPOs contains a list of industry giants in various sectors, including some from Indian tech startups.
Paytm - The Indian e-commerce payment company has planned to roll out a whopping Rs 160 billion IPO. The company will offer money by selling primary and secondary shares, offering an exit to its investors. The e-commerce giant is planning to achieve a post-IPO valuation of USD 24-25 billion.
Glenmark Lifesciences - The IPO that is slated to release on July 27 will include primary issues of Rs 1,160 crores and another part of 7.31 million OFS shares from their parent company Glenmark. The company is a leader in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and have received 84.16 and 89.87 per cent from API production in the year 2019 and 2020 respectively.
MobiKwik - MobiKwik, one of India’s leading digital payment companies, on July 12 necessitated plans to raise Rs. 1900 crores through its IPO. Fresh share issues worth Rs. 1500 crores will be a part of the offer and will further comprise an offer for sale worth Rs. 400 crores by promoters and select shareholders. The digital payment giant served 3 million retailers and around 120 million users across India as of 2020.
Fincare Small Finance Bank - The small finance bank based in Bengaluru is eyeing an IPO size of Rs 330 crore. The bank has grown substantially from FY18 to FY20. The bank offers products ranging from a savings account, current account, FD, recurring deposits, NRI's FD, microloans, gold loans, loans against property, two-wheeler loans, and institutional finance.
Other industry giants like Go Airlines, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bajaj Energy, PharmEasy, Muthoot Microfin, and Hinduja Leyland Finance are slated to come up with their IPOs in the coming year.