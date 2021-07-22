Zomato IPO Allotment Date Likely Tomorrow; Check The List Of These Upcoming IPOs

The food delivery platform Zomato IPO has generated the third-highest amount in the history of the Indian capital market with a whopping Rs 2.13 lakh crore. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) share allocation of Zomato is likely to be finalized by tomorrow, July 23. The public issue has received a generous welcome from investors with the IPO being oversubscribed 38.25 times during July 14-16.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 54.71 times, while that reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) got subscribed 34.80 times. The IPO comprises Rs 9,000 crore fresh equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge

As Zomato IPO allotment comes closer, look at the list of upcoming IPOs

With companies like PSU NBFC, IRFC and Brookfield India REIT already announcing their initial offers in the year 2021, industry experts have expressed positive sentiments when it comes to the buoyancy of the IPO segment. This year's list of upcoming IPOs contains a list of industry giants in various sectors, including some from Indian tech startups.

Other industry giants like Go Airlines, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bajaj Energy, PharmEasy, Muthoot Microfin, and Hinduja Leyland Finance are slated to come up with their IPOs in the coming year.

(IMAGE- PTI)