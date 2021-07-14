Zomato IPO Subscription Starts Today: Check Price, Lot Size, GMP, Closing & Allotment Date

Online food delivery giants Zomato has launched their initial public offering (IPO) today, July 14, 2021. The IPO has been opened as India’s biggest of the year and is now up for subscription. The Zomato IPO closing date is Friday, July 16, 2021. The company had received a green signal from market regulator SEBI last week.

Zomato IPO is now live

The much anticipated Zomato IPO is finally here. Day one of the three day subscription time got off to a good start. As of 11:30 AM on Day 1, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have subscribed 1.09 times. The Non Institutional Investors subscribed 0.02 times and the subscription from the Employee Reserved shares stood at 0.03 times, making a total subscription of 0.20 times. The share will be open till Friday.

Zomato IPO Price

The Zomato IPO Price was earlier announced along with the Zomato IPO opening date. The online food delivery giant had announced a price band fixed for Rs 72-76 per share of the face value of Rs 1 each. Investors can subscribe to the IPO by bidding in the lot of 195 equity shares and multiples thereafter. The company prospectus claimed that the raised prices would be put to the organic growth of the company. The share allotment is set to be around July 22.

Zomato IPO lot size

The company aims to raise Rs 9,375 crore through the offering. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore, while the rest of the amount includes an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India), Naukri.com parent company, according to the information provided in the red herring prospectus. The anchor portion of the IPO, ahead of its opening, was open on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. According to the data from the stock exchanges, Zomato managed to raise over Rs 4,196 crore (Rs 41,96,51,86,380) from 186 anchor investors in lieu of 55,21,73,505 equity shares at Rs 76 each, during the early open.

Zomato IPO in grey market

Zomato IPO GMP today declined to Rs 8.75 - 9.0 from Rs 13 - 17 yesterday. The Zomato IPO in the grey market had jumped from Rs 12 to 16 yesterday, hinting at a rise. According to market observations, the expected listing of the Zomato IPO in the grey market is expected at around Rs 81 - 85, which is almost 12 per cent higher than the listing price of Rs 72-76.

