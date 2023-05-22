Zomato Reports Rise In Payments With Rs 2,000 Notes After RBI's Move; Shares COD Details

Days after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) announcement of the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, food delivery aggregator Zomato said that 72% of its cash on delivery orders were paid in Rs 2,000 notes.

Taking to Twitter, Zomato, while sharing a meme on comedian Lavell Crawford, who played Huell Babineaux in Breaking Bad, said, "Since Friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes."

Reacting to the food aggregator's post, a Twitter user said, "That’s a great plug in. Just yesterday i mentioned to my friend, if a shop puts a banner stating, 'We are accepting Rs 2000 note, sale could increase'. This is exactly what you did."

Another tweeted, "Ha! Ya’ll stopped accepting COD for orders above 750 since yesterday itself! Just yesterday night had to use the card for an order which slightly exceeded it."

On Friday, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 currency notes but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit Rs 2,000 notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. RBI also asked banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect.

Similar to Zomato's case, there has been a five-fold rise in payments with Rs 2,000 notes for fuel purchases by customers at petrol pumps in Indore. Even for buying fuel worth Rs 100, some of the customers are paying with Rs 2,000 notes, an office-bearer of a petrol pumps association claimed.

"Payments in Rs 2,000 currency notes by customers for fuel purchase at petrol pumps have increased by at least five times. But, it is not a matter of concern for us as these notes can be easily exchanged in banks," Indore Petrol-Pump Dealers Association president Rajendra Singh Vasu said.