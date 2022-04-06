Zomato, Swiggy Face Disruption; Companies Cite Technical Glitch After Massive Outrage

Zomato and Swiggy are not merely food delivery apps. They have become an integral part of thousands of lives across the last few years, especially during the pandemic as well given the nature of their services provided by them. Many across India were left in crisis after these food delivery apps became dysfunctional on Wednesday afternoon. The servers of both food aggregators were down for a brief time due to technical issues, leaving people across cities without an option to get their favourite cuisines on their doorsteps. The glitches have now been taken care of and normal services have resumed.

The inability to get their desired food has sent hundreds of thousands of people into a frenzy who have now taken to the internet to complain and also ridicule the same. The customer care of both Swiggy and Zomato too came into action after numerous complaints of outages stormed the social media.

Responding to multiple users on Twitter, Zomato as well as Swiggy confirmed the glitch and informed that the normal services have resumed. Services seemed to be down in multiple cities including Bhopal, Mumbai, Hyderabad among others.

Hi Manoj, we were facing a temporary glitch. Thanks to our techmates, we are back up and running. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused in the interim and hope to serve you better in the future. — zomato care (@zomatocare) April 6, 2022

Hi there, we understand this can be upsetting. Could you please share your registered contact details via a private message so that we can check into this? https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — zomato care (@zomatocare) April 6, 2022

Hi there, unfortunately, we're experiencing technical constraints at the moment. Not to worry, our best minds are on it, and we'll be up and running soon.



^Biswas — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 6, 2022

Internet reacts to outage

Given the dependence on food delivery apps, especially in the post-pandemic world, people couldn't handle the issues of server glitches and took to their respective social media accounts to rant about the matter.

Is Zomato down for everybody or has God finally decided to take matter into His own hands cz mere se toh weight loss ab hone se raha ! #Zomato #weightloss #zomatodown — Ankita Giri (@always_hunGIRI) April 6, 2022

Wow, looks like @swiggy_in and @zomato appear to be having technical issues at the same time. pic.twitter.com/xz3cFn7V6L — Sivakaminathan Muthusamy (@rsiva229) April 6, 2022

Hey @zomato, @zomatocare seems like the android app has crashed. I am unable to track my order. Been trying from past 5 mins. pic.twitter.com/lRmT6GhyxZ — NIRAJ KUMAR (@nuclear_niraj) April 6, 2022

Image: Pixabay