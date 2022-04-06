Last Updated:

Zomato, Swiggy Face Disruption; Companies Cite Technical Glitch After Massive Outrage

Hundreds of people across India have been left in crisis as Swiggy and Zomato became dysfunctional on Wednesday . The server of both food aggregators is down.

Zomato and Swiggy are not merely food delivery apps. They have become an integral part of thousands of lives across the last few years, especially during the pandemic as well given the nature of their services provided by them. Many across India were left in crisis after these food delivery apps became dysfunctional on Wednesday afternoon. The servers of both food aggregators were down for a brief time due to technical issues, leaving people across cities without an option to get their favourite cuisines on their doorsteps. The glitches have now been taken care of and normal services have resumed.

The inability to get their desired food has sent hundreds of thousands of people into a frenzy who have now taken to the internet to complain and also ridicule the same. The customer care of both Swiggy and Zomato too came into action after numerous complaints of outages stormed the social media.

Responding to multiple users on Twitter, Zomato as well as Swiggy confirmed the glitch and informed that the normal services have resumed. Services seemed to be down in multiple cities including Bhopal, Mumbai, Hyderabad among others.

Internet reacts to outage

Given the dependence on food delivery apps, especially in the post-pandemic world, people couldn't handle the issues of server glitches and took to their respective social media accounts to rant about the matter.

