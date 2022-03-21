Zomato To Launch 'Zomato Instant' For 10-min Food Delivery; Read What Deepinder Goyal Said

The fast-growing e-commerce space is heating up. Zomato has announced that the company will soon launch 10-minute food delivery. The move comes after the company's acquisition of the quick commerce company Blinkit (earlier known as Grofers). Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted a blog post, explaining the company's plans. Pertinently, he also stressed on the safety of delivery partners.



Goyal's tweet ranked itself 10/10 for the parameters: Food quality, Delivery partner safety; Delivery time - 10-mins, "Announcement: 10-minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10 Delivery partner safety – 10/10 Delivery time – 10 minutes."

'Hot, fresh and sterile food in 10 minutes'

In his twitter post, Goyal stated that the safety of the delivery partner will be given priority. "Before we even talk about this, we will start with a clarification – to fulfil our quick delivery promise, we do not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries. The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk."



The Zomato CEO decided to complete food deliveries in 10 minutes after having worked with Blinkit. "Sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app," he added.



Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal also revealed the secret to the company's ability to serve hot, fresh and sterile food in 10 minutes. "The fulfilment of our quick delivery promise relies on a dense finishing stations’ network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Sophisticated dish-level demand prediction algorithms, and future-ready in-station robotics are employed to ensure that your food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner."



There are fundamentally eight principles based on which Zomato-Instant is being built:

(Almost) as affordable as home-cooked food

Highest quality of fresh food

World-class hygiene practices

Minimal use of plastic packaging

Convenient packaging for quick/easy consumption

Traceable supply chain (v2)

Delivery partner safety

Deep collaboration with restaurant partners

The company will pilot Zomato Instant with four stations in Gurugram from April onwards.

