Zydus Announces Clearance Of Drug For Cardiovascular Diseases

Pharmaceutical company Zydus has received clearance from CDSCO, India, to commence Phase I clinical trials for its novel PCSK9 inhibitor. The Phase I study will assess the safety and tolerability of the anti-PCSK9 product when administered subcutaneously to healthy human volunteers.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of global mortality, with approximately 17.9 million annual deaths attributed to CVDs, according to the World Health Organisation.

Dyslipidemia patients with high LDL-C face a heightened risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) events, including heart attacks and strokes. A PCSK9 inhibitor has the potential to regulate LDL receptors responsible for cholesterol clearance from the bloodstream.

Zydus aims to develop a novel therapy for dyslipidemia by inhibiting PCSK9, potentially allowing for a once-in-6-month dosing regimen.

Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, said, “Our aim is to treat dyslipidemia by inhibiting PCSK9 with a novel entity, which will enhance the removal of LDL-C from the bloodstream and provide patients with a potential for a once-in-6-month dosing regimen. We at Zydus are committed to developing novel therapies to address unmet medical needs and are looking forward to the clinical development of our novel anti-PCSK9 product."

The company has a dedicated team of 1400 scientists engaged in research and development across various domains, including the discovery of new chemical entities (NCEs), biologics, vaccines, novel formulations, and novel API processes through the Zydus Innovation Forum.