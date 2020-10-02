'20,000 US Workforce Infected, Yet Better Case Rate Than National Average': Amazon Inc

Amazon inc, the e-commerce giant has said nearly 20,000 of its workforce in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 in a span of over six months. In its company blog on Thursday, Amazon said it examined data of 1.37 million workers at Amazon and Whole Foods Market across the US, from March 1 to September 19 and opined that the infection rate of its employees was well below the statistics of the US population at large.

The e-commerce behemoth said that 19,816 workers were tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 1,372,000 US front-line employees, which comes to 1.44% of the employees testing positive for COVID-19. Amazon contended that if the company's case rate had been on par with the national case rate, the number could have been close to 34,000, which would be 42% higher than the actual rate. The company said it is conducting thousands of tests on a daily basis and is set to increase them to 50,000 tests per day across its 650 outlets by November.

Apprehensions over data secrecy

This clarification comes after apprehensions were raised by workers labour-backed groups on Amazon and other retailers and meatpacking plants over the reluctance by the companies to share the data about the employees affected due to the pandemic.

According to reports, Amazon also highlighted that there were no set standards for reporting or sharing the data and there is little comparable information available from other corporations about COVID-19 cases in other companies. Hence, it would be difficult to analyse the performance of Amazon's COVID-19 response as against other companies, Amazon contended.

The US remains the worst affected country by COVID-19 in the world with 72,77,759 infections of which 2,07,789 have died due to the virus, according to John Hopkins University. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1. India remains the second most infected country by COVID-19 after the US, with 63,94,068 cases. However, India's recovery rate is a massive 83.70%, showing a strong response by the country to the pandemic.

