Accenture To Layoff 19,000 Employees, As Fed Decides To Continue With Rate Hikes

On Thursday, global IT firm Accenture disclosed its plan to reduce its workforce by approximately 19,000 positions, which accounts for 2.5 percent of its employees. More than half of the job cuts will affect personnel in the non-billable corporate functions, according to the company's statement.

"While we continue to hire, especially to support our strategic growth priorities, during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we initiated actions to streamline our operations and transform our non-billable corporate functions to reduce costs. Over the next 18 months, these actions are expected to result in the departure of approximately 19,000 people (or 2.5% of our current workforce), and we expect over half of these departures will consist of people in our non-billable corporate functions," reads a statement from the company.

Accenture has allocated $1.2 billion for severance packages

According to the recent statement by Accenture, the global IT leader has allocated $1.2 billion for severance packages, as well as $300 million for office space consolidation, with an estimated $800 million expected for fiscal year 2023 and $700 million for fiscal year 2024. As a result of this development, the IT major has also lowered its annual revenue and profit projections. Previously expected to grow between 8 percent and 11 percent, Accenture now anticipates annual revenue growth to be in the 8 percent to 10 percent range in local currency. Additionally, the company has projected current-quarter revenue to be between $16.1 billion and $16.7 billion.

Moreover, Accenture has announced that it anticipates earnings per share to fall between $10.84 and $11.06, compared to the previous projection of $11.20 to $11.52, and has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share. In terms of new bookings, the IT leader reported $22.1 billion for the quarter, with consulting bookings at $10.7 billion and managed services bookings at $11.4 billion.

Following the earnings call, Julie Sweet, the Chair and CEO of Accenture, stated, "We are also taking steps to lower our costs in fiscal year 2024 and beyond while continuing to invest in our business and our people to capture the significant growth opportunities ahead." It should be noted that Accenture's third-quarter projection falls below Wall Street's expectations. Moreover, this announcement comes on the heels of the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points the day before.

High interest rate's impact on the economy

High interest rates can lead to layoffs in the economy for several reasons. Firstly, high interest rates can lead to a slowdown in economic growth. When interest rates are high, borrowing becomes more expensive for both individuals and businesses. This can lead to a decrease in spending on goods and services, as people and businesses may be less likely to take out loans or make large purchases. As a result, demand for goods and services may decline, leading to a decrease in business revenues and ultimately, job layoffs.

Secondly, high interest rates can cause a rise in the cost of production for businesses. Businesses may rely on loans to fund operations, purchase inventory or equipment, or make other necessary investments to expand their operations. When interest rates are high, these loans become more expensive, leading to an increase in costs for businesses. In turn, businesses may need to cut back on expenses, including payroll costs, in order to maintain profitability.

Thirdly, high interest rates can lead to a decrease in investment by businesses. When interest rates are high, investors may be more inclined to hold onto their money in low-risk investments, such as bonds, rather than investing in riskier, high-yield investments like stocks or expanding their business. This can lead to a decrease in business investment, which can slow down economic growth and result in layoffs.