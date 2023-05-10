Adani-Hindenburg | 6-member Panel Submits Report With Supreme Court

The six member panel up by the Supreme Court to look into the allegations by the US based shortseller Hindenburg against the Adani group has submitted its sealed report with the court on May 8. The apex court had given the panel two months on May 2 to look into the allegations made by the American short-seller.

The matter has been listed for hearing before the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud on May 12, reports said. Adani group has refrained from comments on the submission of the report. The content of the report is still unknown.

On April 29, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) moved Supreme court seeking a six-month extension to complete its probe into the Hindenburg allegations. SEBI was given two months to submit reports and also to cooperate with the special panel.

The main directions of the Supreme Court to the panel were to probe if there was a regulatory failure in dealing with alleged contravention of laws pertaining to the securities market in relation to the Adani Group or other companies and to suggest measures that can help strengthen awareness and provide a regulatory framework for investor protection.

The panel is headed by former supreme court judge AM Sapre and consists of former bankers KV Kamath and OP Bhatt, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, securities lawyer Somashekhar Sundaresanand retired high court judge JP Devadhar. Sebi is known to have made detailed presentations before committee in April.

The panel's mandate remains to investigate 12 suspicious transactions highlighted by Hindenburg for possible violations related to mis-intepretation of financials, circumvention of regulations and fraudulent nature of transactions and also to find out details of how the short selling transactions were conducted.

The Hindenburg report has lead to a period of market turbulence for the Adani group stocks. The group which is invested heavily in power and infrastructure projects have over the last two months announcing as series of debt-payoffs in a bid to secure investor confidence.

Hindenburg and short-selling

Hindenburg Research LLC is an American investment research firm founded by Nathan Anderson in 2017. Companies that have been the subjects of their reports include the Adani Group, Nikola, Clover Health, Block, Inc., Kandi and Lordstown Motors. Hindenburg Research prepares investigation reports on a target company by going through public records and it takes a short position on a target company before releasing the report. Taking a short position involves borrowing stocks and selling them leading to a crash in the stock’s market price.