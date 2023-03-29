Adidas Asks US Authorities To Prevent Black Lives Matter From Using Three Stripes In Logo

Adidas has requested the intervention of US authorities to prevent the registration of a Black Lives Matter trademark that incorporates three parallel stripes, citing concerns that the design could be misleading.

In November 2020, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation filed an application for a federal trademark. The trademark is for their yellow three-stripe design, which they intend to use on a variety of merchandise such as clothing, publications, bags, bracelets, and mugs.

Adidas has informed the US trademark office that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's logo would cause confusion with its own three-stripe mark.

According to documents submitted earlier this week, the shoemaker argued that customers may mistakenly believe that products featuring the Black Lives Matter design are associated with or originated from Adidas.

Adidas has taken court action to block a trademark filed by Black Lives Matter for its "Three-Stripe" logo.



Per the court filings made on March 27th, Adidas claims the Black Lives Matter stripes are too similar to its own.



A thread 🧵#adidas #BlackLivesMatter #BLM pic.twitter.com/S4b5YFXRdh — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) March 28, 2023

The German manufacturer stated that it has been using its three stripe logo since as early as 1952 and that the design has subsequently achieved "tremendous public recognition" and "international fame".

Adidas is attempting to prevent Black Lives Matter from using its three-stripe design on merchandise that it sells, such as hats, shirts, and bags. The US trademark office has set a deadline of May 6 for the Black Lives Matter group to respond.

Adidas' break-up with Ye still causing turmoil

Meanwhile, Adidas is still wrestling with how to dispose of EUR1.2 billion (USD1.3 billion) worth of Yeezy shoes after its breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, forcing the German sportswear maker into a big loss at the end of last year and expectations of more pain ahead.

CEO Bjorn Gulden said selling the popular line of shoes would mean paying royalties to Ye, who was dropped by Adidas five months ago after he made antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews. During an earnings call Wednesday, he pointed to “many variables” about what to do with the shoes now stacked in warehouses, reported AP.

Destroying them could “raise sustainability issues”, though some companies have offered recycling solutions, said Gulden, who was named CEO after the blowup over Ye’s remarks. Restitching them to hide the Yeezy brand so they could be sold “is not very honest, so it’s not an option”, he added.