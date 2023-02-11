The fallout of Adidas and Hollywood singer-rapper Kanye West’s almost decade-long partnership is a costly affair, according to the sportswear maker maker. On Thursday, Adidas said that it is expected to incur losses of USD1.3 billion this year due to its inability to sell West’s Yeezy line of shoes and clothing.

This comes after the company parted ways with the ‘Heartless’ singer last October over his antisemitic comments. In a recent statement, the company said that its financial guidance for this year “accounts for the significant adverse impact from not selling the existing stock”.

It also said that the only way to pull itself out of the financial predicament would be to repurpose West’s remaining merchandise. If that doesn’t happen, it could cost the company USD534 million this year, CNN reported. After the nine years-long deal with West fell apart, Adidas said that it would attempt to sell the Yeezy line, including the sneakers, under its own branding to save some USD300 million in royalty and marketing fees.

Nonetheless, this would still pose challenges for the company, according to retail expert Burt Flickinger. “There really are no good options for this distressed brand that sat somewhere between prestige and luxury,” he said. If nothing works, Adidas would have to resort to either donating or destroying the line.

“The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a statement. The company also said that it is likely to also incur “one-off costs” of USD213 million due to a “strategic review” currently being conducted by it.

What resulted in Adidas dissolving its partnership with West?

The costly consequences come after Adidas ended its years-long collaboration with Ye, justifying the move by stating that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech". It also said that West’s remarks were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” and violated the company’s “values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness”.

The severing of their ties began when the rapper sported a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt out in public. This prompted Adidas to put the “partnership under review”. Later on, West said on a podcast “I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me”. However, the final straw was when the 45-year-old rapper made a series of disrespectful comments online against Jews and said that he will go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. To make matters worse, he shared a picture of a Swastika merged with a Star of David on his Twitter account, which resulted in the suspension of his handle.