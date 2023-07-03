AI Creates Problems For SEC Chair Gary Gensler Amid Tensions Within Agency

There has been a good and aggressive adaptation of artificial intelligence (AI) operations in the recent past, but its extent this time has affected the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair, Gary Gensler. According to media reports, a fake news story appeared on a dubbed website called 'thecryptoalert.com', that said that the SEC chair has stepped down and submitted his resignation following an internal investigation. The fake news even led to the extent of citing anonymous officials for confirming the news.

The media reports reveal that AI has played a significant part in this and has generated false rumours on Saturday. The article's text scored high on third-party AI-detector ZeroGPT which is an advanced and reliable ChatGPT detector tool for checking plagiarism. The tool ranked it 96.8 per cent signalling a high degree of text generation.

How can a fake website share such big news?

AI has been involved in sharing wrong and manipulative content, but this must be a time when such big names are being dragged. The website called "thecryptoalert.com' has only 17 posts in total and appears to be new.

The content on the website is heavily driven and created by AI-based tools with a score of more than 70 per cent according to ZeroGPT. The ownership of the website has been said to be new with a new domain updated on June 24 as per media reports.

The impact of the information was so huge that multiple accounts on Twitter shared the news and it became viral within no time. The post was mostly viewed from the account called @whalechart, which has crossed almost 1.6 million views.

BREAKING:



Anonymous official at the SEC has reportedly disclosed that chairman Gary Gensler is going to resign following an internal investigation. — whalechart (@WhaleChart) July 2, 2023

Gensler is an American government official and former Goldman Sachs investment banker serving as the chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Gensler previously led the Biden–Harris transition's Federal Reserve, Banking, and Securities Regulators agency review team.

Is Gary Gensler resigning?

Today, media reports revealed that the SEC Chair has not planned on the resignation. Unfortunately, the SEC chair has been the victim of this kind of rumour in the past. A recent fake news story shared in April claimed that Gensler was going to be fired which also cited questionable sources.

The recent fake news game aroundGensler can be linked to the recent set of events which states that the US lawmakers have introduced a new bill called the SEC Stabilisation Act. The main provision of the bill called to fire Gensler calling him a tyrannical chairman.

United States Representative Warren Davidson and Majority Whip of the United States House of Representatives, Tom Emmer have been critical of Gensler's leadership at the SEC and have been the prime supporter of the bill.

The bill is also expected to add a sixth commissioner to the agency to disallow any party from holding a majority on the commission and create an executive director position. Emmer has also gone to the extent of calling Gensler a bad-faith regulator.