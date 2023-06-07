AI Has Potential In Healthcare, But Lacks Trust Among Doctors: Here Are 5 Reasons Why

Healthcare and the medicine industry have seen massive disruption since inception. Technological advancements in the industry have not only raised the hopes of saving lives, but account for earlier diagnosis and effective treatment.

Emerging technologies like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence have paved the way for a more detailed diagnosis, remote treatments and high-speed solutions. The areas where these technologies have been the prime contributor include

Skill enhancement of medical professionals

3D visualization and augmented surgery

Simulations in medical training

Risk and disease diagnosis

Telemedicine operations

Writing medical reports with ChatGPT

While there are multiple benefits in the adoption of technology, but there are certain apprehensions that force medical professionals to be hesitant about adopting the technology. As per a report by GE Healthcare titled 'Reimagining Better Health 2023', the adoption of AI in the healthcare industry and especially among doctors remains a major concern as it still lacks factors of trust and acceptance.

The survey was done on the input of more than 2,000 clinicians and 5,000 patients across North America, South America, Europe and the APAC region.

Here are 5 reasons why doctors don't trust AI