AI Has Potential In Healthcare, But Lacks Trust Among Doctors: Here Are 5 Reasons Why

Healthcare and the medicine industry have seen massive disruption since inception. Technological advancements in the industry have not only raised the hopes of saving lives, but account for earlier diagnosis and effective treatment.
Emerging technologies like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence have paved the way for a more detailed diagnosis, remote treatments and high-speed solutions. The areas where these technologies have been the prime contributor include
- Skill enhancement of medical professionals
- 3D visualization and augmented surgery
- Simulations in medical training
- Risk and disease diagnosis
- Telemedicine operations
- Writing medical reports with ChatGPT
While there are multiple benefits in the adoption of technology, but there are certain apprehensions that force medical professionals to be hesitant about adopting the technology. As per a report by GE Healthcare titled 'Reimagining Better Health 2023', the adoption of AI in the healthcare industry and especially among doctors remains a major concern as it still lacks factors of trust and acceptance.
The survey was done on the input of more than 2,000 clinicians and 5,000 patients across North America, South America, Europe and the APAC region.
Here are 5 reasons why doctors don't trust AI
- Trust issues in AI adoption: According to the report, 55 per cent of the 5,500 clinicians in North America, South America and the APAC region believe that AI is not suitable for medical use, whereas 58 per cent do not trust the data it provides.
- Less knowledge among practitioners: AI is completely fed on the data that is provided to it, medical practitioners are not well aware of the algorithm, training data and the preferences the technology possesses and the pace at which it evolves is also a major concern.
- AI Bias: The data that the technology consumes can be misinterpreted and can lead to biased results, which has been the major concern since the start of AI. The report clearly states that the concerns we have in society are also consumed by AI, which include racism too.
- Accuracy and limitations in predictions: The healthcare industry runs on proper results and the predictions given by the experts. AI which is supposed to reduce human effort will not be that effective in this process and, as a result, it will again involve the advice of a doctor who was initially dependent on technology for accurate results.
- Apprehensions on the usage of data: According to the report, 33 per cent of patients from the survey of 5000 are very skeptical if their personal health data is safe. This is also one of the major reasons why doctors are not pushing in for complete AI adoption. Clinicians further comment that the patients are willing to share the record of their health data but on the conditions of more security, which at present cannot be guaranteed by any health professionals.