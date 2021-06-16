Airbnb Made $7 Million Settlement With Victim Of Rape At Manhattan Rental In 2015: Report

After a tourist in 2015 was raped at knifepoint in an Airbnb-associated rental property near New York's Times Square, the popular homestay aggregator has paid the tourist $7 million, as per global media reports. The victim's lawyer and Airbnb had reached a settlement two years after the incident. In exchange for $7 million, the victim cannot blame or sue Airbnb or the host of the apartment where the incident took place, the reports state.

As per Bloomberg, the $7 million payout is the biggest cheque written by the company in an attempt at damage control, which reportedly costs it in the region of $50 million annually. Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit told New York Post that survivors of sexual assault can speak freely about their experiences as part of the settlements the company has reached, including the Manhattan case, but can't blame Airbnb.

As for the 2015 rape incident in Manhattan, the victim had picked up the keys to the Airbnb property where she returned alone after attending a New Year's celebration. After her return, 24-year-old Junior Lee is accused of raping her at knifepoint. During the investigation, police caught the suspect and found three incriminating items.

However, the suspect has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody. After the incident, Airbnb had relocated the victim to a hotel, flew her mother overseas from Australia and offered to cover any health or counselling costs, as per Bloomberg.

Airbnb launches new campaign

Meanwhile, Airbnb recently launched its ‘Live Anywhere on Airbnb’ venture calling for interested candidates to stay at its villas across the globe. ''Whether it's joining Zoom meetings by the beach, taking the family on the ultimate road trip, or learning a new language in a favourite city–participants can make the world their home,” the company said about the venture.

As a part of the programme, Airbnb will not only cover the cost of accommodation but will also pay for the volunteers’ transportation. At the end of their one year stay, participants would be required to share their experiences including real-world insights on features and services of living nomadically. Each participant would be required to give their feedback on product changes that could better long term living experiences in Airbnbs, ideal type of accommodations for solo travellers, connections to local community members and businesses and also describe financial benefits of hosting while travelling.