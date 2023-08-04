Airbus Achieves 381 Aircraft Deliveries, Marking An 11% Growth

Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer, reported a notable 11 per cent surge in aircraft deliveries during the initial seven months of the year, totalling 381 aeroplanes, according to a recent Reuters update. This increase in deliveries was further highlighted by the delivery of 65 aircraft in July alone, a fact confirmed in the company's monthly commercial update.

The upswing in delivery pace came subsequent to a relatively sluggish start earlier in the year, with the momentum gathering momentum from May onwards. As part of its annual target, Airbus is aiming to achieve a total of 720 aircraft deliveries by the end of the year.

In tandem with the robust delivery figures, Airbus also shared insights about its order book. Notably, the company secured 60 gross orders in July, encompassing agreements previously disclosed with Pegasus Airlines for an additional 36 jets and with Icelandair for 13 units of the A321XLR, the company's latest single-aisle model.

Throughout the ongoing year, Airbus has garnered a total of 1,140 gross orders. Adjusting for cancellations, the net order count stands at 1,101. A significant proportion of these orders is attributed to burgeoning demand from India.

More orders confirmed

The recent influx of orders also involved the procurement of 10 A350-900 long-haul jets from undisclosed buyers, along with an order from IAG (International Airlines Group) for Iberia.

Interestingly, IAG recently unveiled its strategic move to convert options for six Boeing 787-10 aircraft, previously allocated to British Airways, and one Airbus A350-900 originally designated for Iberia, into confirmed orders. Additionally, IAG exercised new options for an extra six 787-10 aircraft.

Amid these positive developments, Airbus revealed that three A350-900 jets had been cancelled, with the buyer's identity remaining undisclosed.

Presently, approximately 7 per cent of Airbus's substantial order backlog, which comprises nearly 8,000 jets, remains unattributed to specific buyers. This is in addition to the 17 privately owned planes that are awaiting delivery.

